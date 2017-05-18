Victims Identified In Fatal Weekend CrashMonday, May 15Vigo County,...
Indiana State Police and the Vigo County Coroner's Office have officially identified the four victims from the May 13, 2017 three vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near the four mile marker. Deceased occupants of the Toyota passenger car were the driver, 48-year-old Brian E. Lee of West Terre Haute, IN.; his 23-year-old son, Aaron M. Lee of West Terre Haute, IN.
