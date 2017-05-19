The Latest: Top newspaper calls on Br...

The Latest: Top newspaper calls on Brazil leader to quit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Tribune

The newspaper of Brazil's biggest media group is calling for President Michel Temer to resign after the country's top court authorized investigations on the embattled leader for alleged corruption and obstruction of justice. The daily O Globo published its call in an editorial Friday afternoon shortly after Brazil's supreme court revealed several accusations against Temer made by a business mogul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best places to eat. 2 hr Relic 2
White Male Privilege 2 hr KKK 3
Tell me about ashley dickison 2 hr KKK 3
Mike Nichols Sat Flute 2
Drake Sat Samantha 5
Worst place to work.... May 31 Playa 7
Cute bisexual female? May 30 Champagne 8
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC