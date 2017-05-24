The Latest: Brazil military protects buildings during demos
Brazilian Defense Minister Raul Jungmann says Brazil's armed forces will protect the presidential palace and other federal buildings amid protests in the capital of Brasilia. Tens of thousands of demonstrators called for President Michel Temer's ouster Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the leader as he struggles to stay in power amid a corruption scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best places to eat.
|8 hr
|Relic
|2
|White Male Privilege
|8 hr
|KKK
|3
|Tell me about ashley dickison
|8 hr
|KKK
|3
|Mike Nichols
|Sat
|Flute
|2
|Drake
|Sat
|Samantha
|5
|Worst place to work....
|May 31
|Playa
|7
|Cute bisexual female?
|May 30
|Champagne
|8
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC