The Latest: Brazil military protects buildings during demos

Brazilian Defense Minister Raul Jungmann says Brazil's armed forces will protect the presidential palace and other federal buildings amid protests in the capital of Brasilia. Tens of thousands of demonstrators called for President Michel Temer's ouster Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the leader as he struggles to stay in power amid a corruption scandal.

