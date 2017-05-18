Rock musician Henry Lee Summer joins ...

Rock musician Henry Lee Summer joins lineup for concert for Abby and Libby

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

"A Concert for Abby and Libby" will feature Brazil, Ind. native Henry Lee Summer, joining Indianapolis band The Flying Toasters, Logansport band Scarecrowe, and Sean Shank, a comedian from Carroll County.

