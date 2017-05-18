Rock musician Henry Lee Summer joins lineup for concert for Abby and Libby
"A Concert for Abby and Libby" will feature Brazil, Ind. native Henry Lee Summer, joining Indianapolis band The Flying Toasters, Logansport band Scarecrowe, and Sean Shank, a comedian from Carroll County.
