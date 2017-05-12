Pope in Fatima to honor simple childr...

Pope in Fatima to honor simple children who changed church

Friday May 12 Read more: The Tribune

Pope Francis and pilgrims from around the world are flocking to a Catholic shrine town in Portugal to honor two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church. Francis arrives Friday to celebrate the centenary of the apparitions and canonize the children.

