More unrest in Venezuela as president seeks new constitution

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Tribune

People blocked streets in Caracas with broken concrete, twisted metal and flaming piles of trash Tuesday to protest the socialist president's bid to rewrite the constitution amid a rapidly escalating political crisis. The barricades came a day after President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree to begin the process of rewriting the charter.

