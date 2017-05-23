ISP traffic stop yields gun arrest
A traffic stop on Interstate 70 about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday yielded a gun arrest, according to Indiana State Police. Stephen M. Lucas, 68, of Brazil, was booked into Clay County Jail on a felony charge of battery on law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst place to work....
|45 min
|Sugasug
|6
|Drake
|47 min
|Sugasug
|3
|Moderator
|9 hr
|Anon
|6
|Little ceasers
|Tue
|Clover
|4
|Bryar Miller
|May 16
|Lexx
|2
|Shaggy express
|May 16
|Causality of shaggy
|5
|Angel who lived in Brazil 13 years ago?
|May 12
|Angel Shonk
|6
