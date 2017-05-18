Brazil's leader mounts defense to sav...

Brazil's leader mounts defense to save his presidency

Fighting to save his job amid a mushrooming corruption scandal, Brazilian President Michel Temer told the nation Saturday that an incriminating audio recording of him had been doctored. "That clandestine recording was manipulated and doctored with intentions," Temer said at a news conference in capital of Brasilia.

