Brazila s ex-leader Silva defiant in testimony to Judge Moro
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva struck a defiant note after testifying for five hours Wednesday, telling thousands of supporters that the corruption case against him has been big on suspense but little on substance. Minutes after emerging from face-to-face testimony with the federal judge overseeing a mammoth bribery investigation that has upended Latin America's largest nation, Silva blasted the entire process and ridiculed prosecutors' allegations that a construction company bought him an apartment as a kickback.
