Vigo County Jail Log: April 30, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: April 30, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementSaturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min Dee Dee Dee 564
Dave hughes staples dist 16 min Dumb 2
Affairs at Hamilton Center 1 hr Mee 11
Clay City Teacher 1 hr Itsashame 2
Easiest Girls in Brazil 9 hr Recycle 12
What happened to Robby Rector? May 7 Sarah 1
White Male Privilege May 7 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC