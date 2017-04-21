Vigo County Jail Log: April 21, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: April 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wthi weather 3 min goad teef 12
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) 3 min Bill Benifeils ghost 155
New ISU president 6 min Need mo money 2
needle exchange i dont think so 8 min Pimpin in a Doubl... 3
French Funeral Home (Mar '14) Apr 21 BigRig18 6
Remove the lower title out of Respect, I will n... Apr 19 Blessed 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Apr 18 Pitiful 2
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clay County was issued at April 28 at 12:47PM EDT

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC