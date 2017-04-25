Trucker comes to the aid of teen who crashed on interstate
Photo of Mitsubishi Galant that crashed on I-70 in Vigo County on April 24, 2017. Courtesy Indiana State Police VIGO COUNTY, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|never evvvvvveeerrrrr trust a fart (Nov '11)
|1 min
|Pushing
|6
|fart (Jul '14)
|3 min
|String cheese
|9
|Heroin dealers
|4 min
|Concern person
|2
|Anyone know what Employment Plus is hiring for? (Aug '11)
|8 min
|Unemployed
|30
|French Funeral Home (Mar '14)
|Apr 21
|BigRig18
|6
|Remove the lower title out of Respect, I will n...
|Apr 19
|Blessed
|1
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|Pitiful
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC