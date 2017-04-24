Trial dates set for five 'Diablos' ch...

Trial dates set for five 'Diablos' charged after shooting

There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Wednesday Apr 5, titled Trial dates set for five 'Diablos' charged after shooting. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Trial dates have been set for five people charged in connection with a March 30 shooting outside the Diablos motorcycle clubhouse at 27th Street and Eighth Avenue. Brian W. Gosnell, 45, of Terre Haute, appeared Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 5 where he was formally charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.

IKnow

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Thursday Apr 6
Who's their mouthpiece?
Duh

Louisville, KY

#2 Sunday Apr 16
Wow
Dorf

United States

#3 Monday Apr 17
Probably Terre Hautes wannabe Perry Mason mouthpiece Stalcup.
