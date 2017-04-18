Thunderstorm watch in Vigo, Clay, Parke issued by NWS

UPDATE: The National Weather Service at Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning including Greencastle in Putnam County, Brazil in Clay County, and Seelyville in Vigo County. Locations impacted by storms this afternoon include Greencastle, Brazil, Seelyville, knightsville, Rosedale, harmony, Staunton, Carbon, Fontanet, Bridgeton, Reelsville and Lena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.