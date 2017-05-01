Three Teens Hurt In Monday Rollover CrashTuesday, April 25Vigo...

Monday night at 9:00, Indiana State Police and Vigo County emergency agencies were called to a one-vehicle rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 15 mile marker. Police say that a car driven by 17-year-old Mica Littlejohn of Brazil, IN., was eastbound on I-70 near the 15mm, when she traveled over the right edge rumble strips, overcorrected and traveled into the median eventually rolling end over end and coming to rest on its top.

