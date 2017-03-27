Shoplifting report leads to two drug arrests in Clinton
Employees of the Dollar General store on Indiana 163 reported the theft of items and described a pickup truck seen leaving the store. Police spotted the truck parked in a handicap space at the nearby Clinton Travel Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen's Inn sold (Jan '15)
|35 min
|WilloftheSUN
|22
|Does Anyone Know Cody Sebastian?
|36 min
|Chuck
|39
|Initials S.S. Chick
|47 min
|Hollywood!
|8
|More moves at TH North
|1 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|2
|Angel who lived in Brazil 13 years ago?
|Mar 30
|FormerlyAquainted
|5
|First family of Brazil
|Mar 28
|Curious
|1
|The Brazil Government should be ashamed of not ... (Feb '16)
|Mar 28
|Suggestion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC