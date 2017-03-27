Shoplifting report leads to two drug ...

Shoplifting report leads to two drug arrests in Clinton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Employees of the Dollar General store on Indiana 163 reported the theft of items and described a pickup truck seen leaving the store. Police spotted the truck parked in a handicap space at the nearby Clinton Travel Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen's Inn sold (Jan '15) 35 min WilloftheSUN 22
Does Anyone Know Cody Sebastian? 36 min Chuck 39
Initials S.S. Chick 47 min Hollywood! 8
More moves at TH North 1 hr iloveblackyogapants 2
Angel who lived in Brazil 13 years ago? Mar 30 FormerlyAquainted 5
First family of Brazil Mar 28 Curious 1
The Brazil Government should be ashamed of not ... (Feb '16) Mar 28 Suggestion 2
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC