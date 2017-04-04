Ruling party candidate declared victo...

Ruling party candidate declared victor in Ecuador election

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Tribune

Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno has won Ecuador's tight presidential election, the head of the country's National Electoral Council said Tuesday, bucking a trend of right-wing electoral victories in South America after 15 years of leftist domination. Juan Pablo Pozo, president of the electoral council, announced the election win by the leftist Moreno in a nationwide broadcast.

