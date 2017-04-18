Off-Duty Trooper Observes Leaky Load,...

Off-Duty Trooper Observes Leaky Load, Issues Citations

On April 17th at approximately 4 p.m., Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Brown was off-duty and spotted a gray 2001 Chevrolet pickup pulling a dump style trailer traveling northbound on County Road 200 West near CR 800 N. The trailer was loaded with trash and old construction material that was falling off onto the roadway as the vehicle was in motion. The trailer was equipped with a tarp, but the tarp was not in use.

