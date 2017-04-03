YMCA offers spring break options for ...

YMCA offers spring break options for kids, teens

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Tribune-Star

The YMCAs of the Wabash Valley will offer Spring Break Camp for the Terre Haute and Brazil communities next week. This camp is available for young people ages 4 to 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27-31.

