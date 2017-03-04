Whoa s a good dog? The tennis ball retrievers at Brazil Open
Six shelter dogs looking to be adopted are playing fetch at the Brazil Open in Sao Paulo, giving tennis fans a demonstration of their ball-retrieving skills. Wearing blue bandanas around their necks, Cindy, Nanda, Blackie, Mia, Arlete and Ovelha are racing around the clay court of the Pinheiros Club on Saturday.
