Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests

Thursday Mar 9

Pope Francis says the church must study whether it's possible to ordain married men to minister in remote communities facing priest shortages. In an interview published Thursday with Germany's Die Zeit, Francis stressed that removing the celibacy rule is not the answer to the Catholic Church's priest shortage.

