Female artists in Rio promote womena s rights via painting

Before leaving her home each day to teach art to children, Mariluce Maria de Souza must factor in extra time to account for the shootings and other eruptions of violence that occur daily in Alemao, Rio de Janeiro's largest complex of slums, or favelas. The 35-year-old mother of a boy sometimes has to cancel a session teaching painting to children because the journey to class is just too dangerous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.