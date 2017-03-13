Farm fresh: Campaign promotes Hoosier grown foods
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeTry the pie: Dylan Wickersham, one of the out-of-town vendors, from Wicks Pies in Winchester, Indiana, was on hand to pass out samples of dessert. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Think local: Ted McKinney, state agriculture director, said during a stop at the Terre Haute Baeslers, that the store sold more locally grown products than any other store in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morris Mfg Drug Test? (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|Highatwork
|3
|Easiest Girls in Brazil
|16 hr
|Not right
|5
|Joshua l carter
|Sun
|Hey
|1
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|Sat
|Hey
|23
|Angel who lived in Brazil 13 years ago?
|Sat
|Carterschic
|2
|Buttsecks (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Yuck
|6
|Any men looking for fun
|Mar 10
|Mel
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC