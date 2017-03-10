City of Brazil takes ownership of home on Mechanic Street where three people died in fire
The city of Brazil recently announced plans to take ownership of a home at 721 Mechanic Street. In early December of 2016 a massive fire destroyed the home and took the lives of three people, including two children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shane Moore
|4 min
|Karma
|36
|Ashleigh Strain
|19 min
|Jennifer
|4
|Who is Eddie Stewart
|21 min
|Bill
|2
|Grub the drunk do call a cab
|24 min
|New name
|3
|Robert Freeman works nights at taco bell Brazil
|Mar 14
|Jonelle
|2
|Morris Mfg Drug Test? (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|Highatwork
|3
|Easiest Girls in Brazil
|Mar 13
|Not right
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC