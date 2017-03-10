City of Brazil takes ownership of hom...

City of Brazil takes ownership of home on Mechanic Street where three people died in fire

The city of Brazil recently announced plans to take ownership of a home at 721 Mechanic Street. In early December of 2016 a massive fire destroyed the home and took the lives of three people, including two children.

