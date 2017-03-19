Canadian wins $1M global award for teaching excellence
A Canadian school teacher whose teaching philosophy underscores hope and acts of kindness in an isolated corner of Quebec won a $1 million prize Sunday in what has become one of the most-coveted and high-profile awards for teaching excellence. Maggie MacDonnell was awarded the annual Global Teacher Prize during a ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, beating out thousands of applicants from around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute is the 2nd worst financially fan ci...
|3 min
|Pimple
|9
|Superintendent Tanoos, Mayor Bennett ditch day ...
|27 min
|Hulk
|18
|Shane Moore
|51 min
|Prisongay
|2
|Robert Freeman works nights at taco bell Brazil
|Mar 14
|Jonelle
|2
|Morris Mfg Drug Test? (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|Highatwork
|3
|Easiest Girls in Brazil
|Mar 13
|Not right
|5
|Joshua l carter
|Mar 12
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC