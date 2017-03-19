Canadian wins $1M global award for te...

Canadian wins $1M global award for teaching excellence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

A Canadian school teacher whose teaching philosophy underscores hope and acts of kindness in an isolated corner of Quebec won a $1 million prize Sunday in what has become one of the most-coveted and high-profile awards for teaching excellence. Maggie MacDonnell was awarded the annual Global Teacher Prize during a ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, beating out thousands of applicants from around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terre Haute is the 2nd worst financially fan ci... 3 min Pimple 9
News Superintendent Tanoos, Mayor Bennett ditch day ... 27 min Hulk 18
Shane Moore 51 min Prisongay 2
Robert Freeman works nights at taco bell Brazil Mar 14 Jonelle 2
Morris Mfg Drug Test? (Oct '15) Mar 13 Highatwork 3
Easiest Girls in Brazil Mar 13 Not right 5
Joshua l carter Mar 12 Hey 1
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,663,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC