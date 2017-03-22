Brazil woman arrested on drug charges
Indiana State Police arrested a Brazil woman Tuesday on drug charges after an investigation at a house at 502 S. Alabama St. Terry Lynn Coffin, 50, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. Troopers with ISP's meth suppression unit found suspected methamphetamine inside the house along with about 30 illicit prescription pills, and other items according to a news release from Sgt.
