Striking military police in Brazil agree to return to work

The government of Brazil's southeastern state of Espirito Santo and military police have reached an agreement to end a strike that had paralyzed several cities and led to an uptick in violence. The agreement reached late Friday came after a week of strikes led by family members of the officers.

