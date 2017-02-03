Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmac...

Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery crisis

There are 2 comments on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from Friday Feb 3, titled Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery crisis. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Indiana is leading the nation in pharmacy robberies with 175 reported in 2015 alone, according to the Indiana Board of Pharmacy. For Lynn Hostetler, he's witnessed the same families come in and out of his pharmacy in Brazil for nearly 50 years.

Truth

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Saturday Feb 4
Indiana just has a high demand for opiates.
Truth

Terre Haute, IN

#2 Saturday Feb 4
Brazil, IN

