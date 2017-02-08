Russian tattoo artist turns abuse sca...

Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Tribune

Flowers and butterflies are what a Russian tattoo artist gives to victims of domestic violence to help hide the physical scars from abusive relationships they want to put in the past. Yevgeniya Zakhar posted an ad on her social media page last year offering to ink abused women for free after she heard about a Brazil tattoo artist already offering the service.

