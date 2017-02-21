Rio Carnival revelers hunt for bargai...

Rio Carnival revelers hunt for bargains amid economic crisis

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Tribune

Instead of costly and elaborate costumes with glittering sequins, expect more cheap getups featuring fake mustaches, hats and tiaras at this year's Carnival. Revelers are bargain-hunting ahead of Rio de Janeiro's world famous party, which is about to kick off amid a prolonged economic crisis that is hurting pocketbooks and the myriad businesses that depend on the bash for a large part of their annual incomes.

