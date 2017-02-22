Police find man with gunshot wound in Franklin
Police searching for a man who had been shot found him outside a Franklin store, where he had gone for bandages after being turned away from a relative's home in Greenwood where he first went for help, police reports said. The man said he accidentally shot himself.
Comments
Add your comments below
