Panama arrests partners in Mossack-Fo...

Panama arrests partners in Mossack-Fonseca firm

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: The Tribune

Prosecutors in Panama say they've formally arrested the partners of a law firm involved in last year's "Panama Papers" scandal, in which thousands of pages of documents related to offshore accounts were leaked. Ramon Fonseca Mora and Jurgen Mossack are partners at the Mossack-Fonseca firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot gals in brazil 3 hr Hottes 4
Samantha Drake 4 hr Truth hurts 1
Wilson tek 7 hr Bobby 2
Between Heaven and Earth - Jesus I worship You (Jul '12) 23 hr Terry johns 2
Eddies Wed Bonedaddy 1
who are snitches in brazil (Apr '15) Wed Scott francis 15
Matthew Pender from Great Dane? (Apr '15) Tue Workedthere 4
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC