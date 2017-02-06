Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show with tour announcement
Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer. Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many racist white thrash n thi...
|8 min
|tax man
|4
|Duke Energy Thugs
|17 min
|Jalbrisha
|23
|Los ilegales van a casa
|1 hr
|Esta bien
|1
|Duke energy
|2 hr
|Master-bates
|2
|who are snitches in brazil (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|ChuckMoran
|14
|Any men looking for fun
|14 hr
|Lonely
|1
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC