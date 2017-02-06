Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show ...

Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show with tour announcement

Monday Feb 6

Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer. Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night.

