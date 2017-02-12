Israel says it will bar entry to fugi...

Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Tribune

Israel said Sunday it would not permit Peru's fugitive former president to enter the country after reports he had boarded a flight from the United States. The Foreign Ministry said Alejandro Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, would only be allowed into Israel "once his affairs in Peru are settled."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 51 min The Next Day 1,890
Ham Radio Has Gone To The Dogs 1 hr Jersey 3
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 1 hr _Zoey_ 5,253
Samantha Drake 3 hr Space 2
Hot gals in brazil Feb 16 Hottes 4
Wilson tek Feb 16 Bobby 2
Between Heaven and Earth - Jesus I worship You (Jul '12) Feb 15 Terry johns 2
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC