Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president
Israel said Sunday it would not permit Peru's fugitive former president to enter the country after reports he had boarded a flight from the United States. The Foreign Ministry said Alejandro Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, would only be allowed into Israel "once his affairs in Peru are settled."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|51 min
|The Next Day
|1,890
|Ham Radio Has Gone To The Dogs
|1 hr
|Jersey
|3
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|_Zoey_
|5,253
|Samantha Drake
|3 hr
|Space
|2
|Hot gals in brazil
|Feb 16
|Hottes
|4
|Wilson tek
|Feb 16
|Bobby
|2
|Between Heaven and Earth - Jesus I worship You (Jul '12)
|Feb 15
|Terry johns
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC