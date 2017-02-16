Feijoada festivities at Ivy Tech on Feb. 26
With a humble list of ingredients and a rich history, feijoada has risen to the top of Brazilian culture and is commonly referred to as the country's national dish. Though feijoada has roots in the Mediterranean culture of Portugal, some historians suggest the modern incarnation of this pork and bean stew was perfected by the captive Africans enslaved during Brazil's colonial period.
