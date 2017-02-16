Feijoada festivities at Ivy Tech on F...

Feijoada festivities at Ivy Tech on Feb. 26

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Nuvo.net

With a humble list of ingredients and a rich history, feijoada has risen to the top of Brazilian culture and is commonly referred to as the country's national dish. Though feijoada has roots in the Mediterranean culture of Portugal, some historians suggest the modern incarnation of this pork and bean stew was perfected by the captive Africans enslaved during Brazil's colonial period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Richard Gibbs die?? 2 min Bad ass sister in... 20
Samantha Drake 28 min Clay county 3
Poll Do you think the Masons are a Lucifer Satanic O... (May '10) 30 min $37:$3$: 225
Jenson joy 1 hr No way Jose 11
Hot gals in brazil Feb 16 Hottes 4
Wilson tek Feb 16 Bobby 2
Between Heaven and Earth - Jesus I worship You (Jul '12) Feb 15 Terry johns 2
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC