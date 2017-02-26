Far from Carnival street fests, glitz...

Far from Carnival street fests, glitzy Rio Ball for elite

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: The Republic

Women in elegant, long-flowing dresses saunter on the red carpet while men in tuxedos smile broadly and wave to hundreds of people who have lined up along Rio de Janeiro's Avenida Atlantica to have a look. As the guests walk into the iconic Copacabana Palace Hotel, they are greeted with the rhythms of a Japanese drum ensemble and the sounds of ocean waves just across the street.

