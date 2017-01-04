Tone deaf decisions deepen challenges for Brazila s president

His country mired in recession, Brazilian President Michel Temer's government ordered more than $400,000 worth of food, including 500 cartons of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and nearly 1.5 tons of chocolate cake, for his official plane trips in 2017 only to cancel the order hours later amid public outrage. The ostentatious shopping list published Dec. 27 was the latest in a series of seemingly tone deaf decisions that have put his already wobbly government on the defensive, raising questions about whether it can survive the new year.

