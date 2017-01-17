Sheriff selected to lead committee for K-9 academy
Steve Luce, the Director of the Indiana Sheriffs' Association, said Wedding was chosen because of his experience as a K-9 handler and his commitment to training. The Indiana Sheriffs' K-9 Academy is the first in-state facility dedicated exclusively to law enforcement canines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|29 min
|kuda
|56
|No Jobs in Terre Haute
|52 min
|brakemaker
|9
|SUDS Laundry on North 3rd. You have a homeless ...
|2 hr
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|2
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|2 hr
|Stars8003
|84
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|Jan 15
|Free
|20
|Join brotherhood society in kano to get rich & ...
|Jan 11
|MR uche to
|1
|Join brotherhood society in Brazil to get rich ...
|Jan 11
|MR uche to
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC