Sheriff Dave Wedding To Lead Training Committee for K-9 Academy

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has been tapped by his 91 fellow sheriffs statewide to lead training and policies at the new not-for-profit Indiana Sheriffs' K-9 Academy. Indiana Sheriffs' Association Director Steve Luce said Wedding was selected because of "his strong commitment to effective law enforcement training and his longtime, professional experience as a K-9 handler."

