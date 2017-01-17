Sheriff Dave Wedding To Lead Training...

Sheriff Dave Wedding To Lead Training Committee for K-9 Academy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WEHT

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has been tapped by his 91 fellow sheriffs statewide to lead training and policies at the new not-for-profit Indiana Sheriffs' K-9 Academy. Indiana Sheriffs' Association Director Steve Luce said Wedding was selected because of "his strong commitment to effective law enforcement training and his longtime, professional experience as a K-9 handler."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madonna fulford 37 min Taiwan11 6
Murderer Sextape 38 min Taiwan11 2
Charmayne shauntee 43 min Tylone 5
Carrie pohlman 45 min THSouthsider 12
Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15) Jan 15 Free 20
Join brotherhood society in kano to get rich & ... Jan 11 MR uche to 1
Join brotherhood society in Brazil to get rich ... Jan 11 MR uche to 1
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC