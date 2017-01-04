Pope appeals for humane prisons after...

Pope appeals for humane prisons after Brazil prison riot

Wednesday Jan 4

Pope Francis has prayed for those who were killed in this week's Brazil prison riots, saying penitentiary conditions must be 'worthy of human persons." Francis invited faithful at his weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican to pray for the 60 who died in gang fights in the Brazil Amazon region prisons and their families, as well as inmates and prison workers worldwide.

