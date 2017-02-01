National Popcorn Day celebrates an In...

National Popcorn Day celebrates an Indiana staple

Thursday Jan 19

You may not know it, but Thursday is National Popcorn Day, and what may further surprise you is just how big of a role Indiana plays when it comes to the popular snack. The Hoosier state comes in second for the amount of popcorn produced in the nation.

