Judge overseeing Brazil corruption probe dies in plane crash
SEPTEMBER 18: Brazilian 5-a-side Football gold medalist Ricardinho carries the Brazilian flag into the Maracan Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Maracana Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Brazilian Supreme Court Justice overseeing the investigation of a billion-dollar bribery scandal that has implicated dozens of the country's most influential politicians and business leaders, was killed in a plane crash Thursday.
