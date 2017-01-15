Death toll at 26 inmates from latest ...

Death toll at 26 inmates from latest Brazil prison violence

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The Tribune

Twenty-six inmates were killed in eruptions of violence inside two prisons in northern Brazil, officials said Sunday as they quelled the latest in a string of jail disturbances across the country in which more than 100 people died within two weeks. The state security office for Rio Grande do Norte state had reported earlier in the day that there were 27 deaths, but later lowered that by one.

