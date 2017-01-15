Death toll at 26 inmates from latest Brazil prison violence
Twenty-six inmates were killed in eruptions of violence inside two prisons in northern Brazil, officials said Sunday as they quelled the latest in a string of jail disturbances across the country in which more than 100 people died within two weeks. The state security office for Rio Grande do Norte state had reported earlier in the day that there were 27 deaths, but later lowered that by one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot gals in brazil
|4 hr
|Wanting to know
|2
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|4 hr
|Wanting to know
|21
|Scott Francis is a rat.
|Dec 31
|Snowman
|1
|Black GMC Denali (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|BdR
|4
|Bryar Miller
|Dec '16
|Rock
|1
|Community working together to help family of de...
|Dec '16
|Jenny 1972
|2
|jennifer stockrahm
|Dec '16
|tj jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC