Brazil authorities: 33 die in prison, days after 60 killed
Brazilian authorities said Friday that at least 33 prisoners have died in a penitentiary in the northern state of Roraima, adding to 60 deaths reported at other prisons. Friday's statement from the justice secretary said the prisoners died overnight at the Agricultural Penitentiary of Monte Cristo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel English only gets 4 years for murder
|7 min
|Pete
|7
|VCSC Leadership Change SMDH
|13 min
|Wash34s
|2
|New Casino
|15 min
|USMC
|19
|Bill Simrell was arrested again tonight 1/11/2017
|16 min
|Peter
|5
|Family attorneys
|46 min
|History
|14
|Cut the THPD by 8% & THFD 12%, Deficit solved (Apr '16)
|50 min
|dogman
|22
|Jim Nartker
|58 min
|Trust
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC