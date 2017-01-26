Booking photo shows Zack Hitchings.

Booking photo shows Zack Hitchings.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Police arrested the man wanted for two Lafayette bank robberies in 2016, and now charges have been officially filed against him. Prosecutors charged 56-year-old Zack Hitchings III of Brazil, Indiana, with two counts each of robbery and theft, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chelsea Walker 2 min ReG 64
Brandy Cronkhite WTF? 17 min larrydeal 4
News The War on Potholes: It's late winter, and the ... 27 min ISU Faculty 9
Starving Americans... 31 min ISU Faculty 5
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... Sat Truth 2
News 3 dead, including 2 infants in fatal Brazil hou... Sat Dick 2
Cute bisexual female? Fri NeedAfReak 6
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC