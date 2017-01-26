Booking photo shows Zack Hitchings.
Police arrested the man wanted for two Lafayette bank robberies in 2016, and now charges have been officially filed against him. Prosecutors charged 56-year-old Zack Hitchings III of Brazil, Indiana, with two counts each of robbery and theft, all felonies.
