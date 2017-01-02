At least 56 inmates killed in prison ...

At least 56 inmates killed in prison riot in northern Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: The Tribune

An attack by members of one crime gang on rival inmates touched off a riot at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas, leaving at least 56 dead, including several who were beheaded or dismembered in the worst bloodshed at a Brazilian prison since 1992. Authorities said the riot that raged from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning grew out of a fight between two of the country's biggest crime gangs over control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are you sick of paying for blacks welfare checks 4 min Taxpayer 4
Shahadys pension. 24 min The D 19
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 36 min Truth 1,778
Pervs using fb to hit on hurls while married 43 min Mrs Clinton 19
News McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon 49 min Curious 16
News Driver Arrested After Going Over 100MPH Friday,... 1 hr Taxpayer 1
The big black housing security guard 1 hr Forbidden 7
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC