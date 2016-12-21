Woman, two infants die in Brazil hous...

Woman, two infants die in Brazil house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

According to The Brazil Times , the fire broke out in a home on East Mechanic Street in Brazil around 8:30 p.m. Police say four people were transported from the home to St. Vincent Clay Hospital, though the newspaper did not know the fate of the fourth victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 34 min Maybe 1,707
Heaton and Hulman Center 42 min city watch 2
Katie akens? Is she a *hore 53 min Been there 8
Bars, restaurants open Christmas night in Terre... 1 hr Eddie 7
Bryar Miller Dec 20 Rock 1
Black GMC Denali (Dec '15) Dec 20 Boo 3
Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15) Dec 13 Deputy 19
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC