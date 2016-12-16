Venezuelans scramble as most-used banknote becomes void
As the country's most widely used banknote went out of circulation, the higher-denomination bills that were supposed to replace the 100-bolivar note had not yet arrived at banks or ATMs. In the capital, people were relying on credit cards and bank transfers, or avoiding making purchases altogether.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|39 min
|Maybe
|1,707
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|47 min
|city watch
|2
|Katie akens? Is she a *hore
|58 min
|Been there
|8
|Bars, restaurants open Christmas night in Terre...
|1 hr
|Eddie
|7
|Bryar Miller
|Dec 20
|Rock
|1
|Black GMC Denali (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Boo
|3
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|Dec 13
|Deputy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC