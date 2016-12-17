Venezuela extends use of 100-bolivar bill until Jan. 2
Venezuela's government on Saturday extended the use of its 100-bolivar bill until Jan. 2, after its decision to pull the banknote out of circulation left the country largely without cash, and sparked protests and looting. President Nicolas Maduro said the decision to put Venezuela's most widely used note back in use came after "sabotage" prevented the promised, higher-denominated replacement currency from being ready on time.
