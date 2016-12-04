Thousands protest corruption, support judiciary in Brazil
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across Brazil on Sunday to express disgust with public corruption and outrage at what they say are lawmakers' attempts to muzzle the judges and prosecutors pursuing those crimes. Protesters, many dressed in the green and yellow of Brazil's flag, massed along a major artery in Sao Paulo and along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|35 min
|Maybe
|1,707
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|42 min
|city watch
|2
|Katie akens? Is she a *hore
|53 min
|Been there
|8
|Bars, restaurants open Christmas night in Terre...
|1 hr
|Eddie
|7
|Bryar Miller
|Dec 20
|Rock
|1
|Black GMC Denali (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Boo
|3
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|Dec 13
|Deputy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC